Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Saturday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $872.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 14.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 3,980 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $105,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,940.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $37,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,264.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $105,987.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,940.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,980 shares of company stock valued at $366,992 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

