Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $470.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $470.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Cable One Stock Performance
NYSE:CABO opened at $402.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One has a twelve month low of $311.28 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.27.
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.
