Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Price Target Lowered to $470.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $480.00 to $470.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $402.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.84. Cable One has a twelve month low of $311.28 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.27.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Cable One Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Cable One by 40.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.