Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, an increase of 492.7% from the October 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 187.2 days.
Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 4.7 %
OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 3,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
