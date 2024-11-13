Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, an increase of 492.7% from the October 15th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 187.2 days.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:CFWFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 3,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,739. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

