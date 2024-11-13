Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSE:CLDI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.20, Zacks reports.
Calidi Biotherapeutics Trading Up 45.0 %
Shares of CLDI stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. 16,929,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,983. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.
About Calidi Biotherapeutics
