Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 90.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,864 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 716,320 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after buying an additional 517,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after buying an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Campbell Soup by 262.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 417,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 302,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

CPB opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.31%.

CPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

