Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Camtek has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $140.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,386,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 373,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 46,016 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 27,707 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at $1,716,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

