Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMTGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Camtek updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Camtek Stock Performance

CAMT stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. 758,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,794. Camtek has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

