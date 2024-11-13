Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Stock Price

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 700 ($9.01) to GBX 685 ($8.81) in a report released on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.11% from the company’s current price.
VAALCO Energy Price Performance
VAALCO Energy stock remained flat at GBX 462.50 ($5.95) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £479.80 million, a P/E ratio of 758.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 476.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 494.10. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590.11 ($7.59).
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
