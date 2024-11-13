Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.61.

Shares of EIF opened at C$55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.69. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$43.08 and a 12 month high of C$57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

