Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Price

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.50 to C$62.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.61.
Get Our Latest Report on Exchange Income
Exchange Income Stock Performance
Exchange Income Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.