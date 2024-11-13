Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.91, with a volume of 36630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.82.

Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.17. The firm has a market cap of C$70.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.91.

Canadian Life Companies Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.37%. Canadian Life Companies Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About Canadian Life Companies Split

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

