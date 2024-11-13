Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Update

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLOZF remained flat at $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,761. Cannabix Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

Cannabix Technologies (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

