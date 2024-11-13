Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Shares of CGDV opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

