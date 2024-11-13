Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.22% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,159 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,653,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,318,000 after acquiring an additional 326,105 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,504,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,116,000 after acquiring an additional 710,291 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,453,000 after buying an additional 478,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,288,000 after buying an additional 264,056 shares during the period.

CGGO opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

