Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.10% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 613.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 275,301 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

