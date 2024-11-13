Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Down 93.1% in October

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 93.1% from the October 15th total of 120,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Carlsberg A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Carlsberg A/S Stock Down 2.4 %

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Shares of CABGY traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.26. 210,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,520. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

