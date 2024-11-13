Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.37 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

