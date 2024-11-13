Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 94 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $274.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.03 and a 1 year high of $276.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.