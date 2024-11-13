Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.33, with a volume of 1221315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

Carnival Co. & Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $9,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,360,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,653,000 after acquiring an additional 281,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,061,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,872,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $1,189,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

