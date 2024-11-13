Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral Rating

Citigroup upgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.5 %

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Shares of CRI stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $88.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 11,265 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Carter’s by 86.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 25.2% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

