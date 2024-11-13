Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW) Short Interest Down 41.9% in October

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the October 15th total of 100,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Cartica Acquisition Price Performance
Cartica Acquisition stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 31,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Cartica Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.26.
Cartica Acquisition Company Profile
