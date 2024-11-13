Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC Acquires Shares of 13,648 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,648 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 26.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 51,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 2.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Santander

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.