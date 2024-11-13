CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.04%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

CAVA Group Trading Up 16.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAVA traded up $24.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.05. 3,082,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.20. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 456.89 and a beta of 3.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

