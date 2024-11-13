Cencora FY2026 EPS Estimate Increased by Leerink Partnrs

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cencora in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $17.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.44. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share.
COR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.
Cencora Trading Down 0.1 %
COR opened at $248.77 on Monday. Cencora has a 52 week low of $191.11 and a 52 week high of $251.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.86. The firm has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cencora news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total value of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $3,579,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $1,566,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
