Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.1% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of CJPRY opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.16. Central Japan Railway has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $13.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

