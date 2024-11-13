Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 194262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on Central Puerto from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Central Puerto

Central Puerto Trading Up 5.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Central Puerto had a net margin of 52.54% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEPU. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.