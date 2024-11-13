CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 670.7% from the October 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 948.0 days.

CEZ, a. s. Price Performance

Shares of CZAVF remained flat at $37.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. CEZ, a. s. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39.

About CEZ, a. s.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

