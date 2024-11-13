Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 155,000 Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 424,835 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 80,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 223,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.19 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.