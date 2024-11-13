Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,543,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,191,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,685,000 after purchasing an additional 471,126 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,539,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,240,000 after buying an additional 153,127 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 593,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,372,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,829,000 after acquiring an additional 84,616 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,082.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $142,492.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,082.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,731.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,469 shares of company stock valued at $520,276 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.