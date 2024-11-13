Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 22,827 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,827 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 27.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 25.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 16.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 414.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $152,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,782.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $152,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,782.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,899.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,734. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

