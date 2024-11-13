Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 17.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

