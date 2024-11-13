Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $870,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $327.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $413.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.08 and its 200-day moving average is $316.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.46%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

