Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 951 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.9 %

NVO stock opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.22. The company has a market capitalization of $480.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

