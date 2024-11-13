Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys 16,000 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $33.63.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

