Chase Investment Counsel Corp Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 1.8% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 10.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $323,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,022.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,287.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,959.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,076.54 and a 52-week high of $5,069.44. The firm has a market cap of $166.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,749.83.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

