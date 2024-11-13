Chase Investment Counsel Corp Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BURL opened at $263.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.08. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $282.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

