Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF remained flat at $19.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453. The stock has a market cap of $90.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Increases Dividend

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.