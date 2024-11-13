Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 168.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after buying an additional 118,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 274,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,142,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 61.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 275,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,529,000 after acquiring an additional 104,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 170.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 78,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 166.9% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 92,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after purchasing an additional 58,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $126.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.02. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.93%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

