China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,450,200 shares, a growth of 1,276.4% from the October 15th total of 3,447,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,387.4 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of SNPMF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 69,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,931. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.70.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

