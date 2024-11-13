Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,928,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 104,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Featured Stories

