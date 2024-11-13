CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11), with a volume of 1422060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.77 million, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of -0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CleanTech Lithium news, insider Tommy McKeith bought 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £49,999.95 ($64,341.72). 12.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

