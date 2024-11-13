CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the October 15th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLP Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLPHY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. 99,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. CLP has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

CLP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CLP Company Profile

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

