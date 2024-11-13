Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.34 Per Share

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 25.8% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.75. 55,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $59.31 and a 1-year high of $82.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.