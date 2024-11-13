Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $305.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp Company Profile
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Colony Bankcorp
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.