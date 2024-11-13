Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $15.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $463.00 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA has a 52-week low of $185.83 and a 52-week high of $474.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,880.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total value of $1,023,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,880.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,415 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

