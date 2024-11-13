Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after buying an additional 2,702,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,441,000 after buying an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $210.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

