Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 767 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,736 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,629 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 119,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.32.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

