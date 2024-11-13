Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in RTX were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $730,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 4.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 49,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

