Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc Sells 135,274 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 135,274 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $3,118,065.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,456,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,865,340.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

NYSE:CODI opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $582.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

