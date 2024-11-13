Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 29.5% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $238.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.76 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.74%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total transaction of $370,810.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $1,761,744.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,210 shares of company stock worth $31,040,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

