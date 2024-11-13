Cormark Issues Pessimistic Estimate for TSE:CF Earnings

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.60 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 0.18%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CF. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.87. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12-month low of C$6.50 and a 12-month high of C$10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of C$967.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.